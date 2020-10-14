Las Vegas is featured in Apple’s virtual unveiling of the new iPhone 12

LAS VEGAS (AP/KLAS) — In the much anticipated Apple Virtual “Hi, Speed” Event on Tuesday, the Cupertino-based tech giant unveiled four new iPhones, a HomePod device, and the 5G capability.

Las Vegas served as the perfect backdrop to highlight the new Pro Series iPhone 12 features that include improved night mode and time-lapse camera capture. The colorful video was produced entirely on an iPhone 12 Pro and featured the Las Vegas skyline and other local scenic and key landmark spots including:

The Las Vegas Strip

The Cosmopolitan Resort balcony

Chapel of the Bells wedding venue

Binion’s Hotel

The Neon Museum

Red Rock National Park

The improved low-light sensors showed off the valley’s best side.

Apple’s new models include the iPhone 12, which features a 6.1-inch display and starts at almost $800, and the iPhone 12 Mini, with a 5.4-inch display at almost $700.

A higher-end iPhone 12 Pro with more powerful cameras will begin at roughly $1,000; the 12 Pro Max, with a 6.7-inch display, will set buyers back at least $1,100.

Apple said the phones should be more durable and water contact proof

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

In a move some customers won’t agree with, Apple will no longer include charging adapters with new phones.

Apple says removing these items will mean smaller, lighter boxes that are more environmentally friendly to ship. Apple, however, separately sells power adapters that cost about $20 and $50, depending on how fast they charge phones.

The iPhone models unveiled Tuesday will launch on different dates:

October 23: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro

November 13: iPhone 12 Mini the iPhone 12 Pro Max

The Associated Press contributed to this story.