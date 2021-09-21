Laundrie family attorney cancels press conference at FBI’s request

This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search. (The Moab Police Department via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The attorney for Brian Laundrie’s family will not hold a press conference Tuesday pursuant to a request from the FBI that he not go ahead with it.

The news conference was previously scheduled to be held at 1 p.m. in Long Island, New York, on Tuesday, according to NewsNation’s Brian Entin.

Laundrie, the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, was identified by police as a person of interest in her disappearance.

On Monday, officers and FBI agents removed items from his family home in North Port, Florida. They continue to search for him as part of their investigation. His parents say they haven’t seen him in five days.

Remains thought to be those of Petito were found in Wyoming Sunday. The cause of death has not been released.