Law enforcement, community remember Det. Jorge Del Rio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Law enforcement and the community at large said goodbye to Detective Jorge Del Rio Tuesday.

The funeral service was held at University of Dayton Arena and was attended by law enforcement, dignitaries and community members from across the state. A procession of law enforcement vehicles carried Del Rio to a local funeral home for a private service shortly after.

Law Enforcement agencies from across the region attended services for Jorge Del Rio Tuesday.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Memorial Car (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Memorial Car (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)

Cincinnati State Police (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)

Covington Police (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)

Law Enforcement Honors Det. Del Rio (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)

Clay Township (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)

Brookville Police (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)

Columbus Police (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)

West Jefferson Police (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)

Phillipsburg Police (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)

(WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)

UD Arena (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)

Dayton Police (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)

Law Enforcement Honors Det. Del Rio (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)

Centerville Police (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)

Greenville Police (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)

Athens Police (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)

Union City Police (WDTN Photo/Phil Wiedenheft)

Chief of Police Richard Biehl made introductory comments.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley remembered Del Rio Tuesday.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. offered his condolences and promised justice to the Del Rio family.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine attended services for Jorge Del Rio Tuesday.

Chief Biehl remebered Jorge Del Rio later in the service.

The procession route was as follows:

From University of Dayton Arena, northbound on S. Edwin C Moses to W. Third Street

Eastbound on W. Third Street to Webster Street

Northbound on Webster Street to E. Monument Street

Eastbound on E. Monument Street to N. Keowee Street

Southbound on N. Keowee Street to E. Fifth Street

Westbound on E. Fifth Street to Wayne Avenue

Southbound on Wayne Avenue to Wyoming Street

Westbound on Wyoming Street to Brown Street

Southbound on Brown Street/Oakwood Avenue to Far Hills Avenue (Route 48)

Southbound onto Far Hills Avenue (Route 48)

Far Hills Avenue (Route 48) to Rahn Road where the procession will conclude

The 55-year-old detective died three days after being shot while working with a drug task force. He was a 30-year police veteran.

Dayton police Chief Richard Biehl says the task force recovered large amounts of fentanyl, cash and weapons. Three men charged in Del Rio’s death remain in federal detention without bond, pending a Nov. 19 hearing.