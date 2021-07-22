Lawmakers to host town hall on NC’s exotic animal laws after zebra cobra escape in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — Lawmakers are hosting a town hall Thursday to discuss tightening up the state’s exotic animal regulations. It’s in response to the zebra cobra found in Raleigh a few weeks ago.

Senators Jay Chaudhuri and Wiley Nickel are hosting tonight’s town hall to hear from constituents as they work on legislation to address the restrictions on non-native venomous snakes and big cats.

Raleigh City Councilor David Knight is working on changes from the city level. The senators say they’ve received calls from people in recent weeks saying they want to see tougher laws on the books.

This comes as Christopher Gifford, the owner of the zebra cobra in Raleigh, faces 40 charges for violating a state statute regulating the ownership of venomous reptiles.

The hour-long meeting starts at 5 p.m. and you’ll need to register online if you plan to attend.

