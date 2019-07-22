Lawmakers want to ban question about criminal history from job applications, interviews

WASHINGTON (WCBD) – Federal agencies and contractors may soon not be allowed to ask you about your criminal history when applying for a job.

Criminal justice advocates say asking applicants if they have a criminal history blocks millions of Americans from getting a job.

More than two dozen states have already banned the question on job applications. Now, Senators are looking to ban it before the interview.

“We’re just giving someone with that record a chance to have an interview and talk to that employer; show an employer their value and worth,” said Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson.

Some researchers argue that without the question, prejudiced hiring managers may be less likely to hire people of color out of fear they have criminal records.

The House already passed the bill to “ban the box.”