Breaking News
Lowcountry counties under tornado watch as severe weather moves across state
Live Now
CHASE FOR THE CHAMPIONSHIP: Highlighting everything basketball in the ACC

Legislation presented by Rep. Cunningham aims to help veterans impacted by natural disasters

Nation & World News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Mic Smith)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – The House Veteran Affairs Committee held a hearing to discuss S.C. Rep. Joe Cunningham’s Veterans Home Loan Disaster Recovery Act.

The bipartisan legislation aims to help veterans impacted by natural disasters by reducing “loan fees for veterans who have been affected by presidentially-declared natural disasters by enabling them to qualify for a second home loan using the initial VA funding fee, instead of the higher subsequent-use fee.”

The bill is supported by many veteran service organizations.

Cunningham said that “when disaster strikes, every American- especially our veterans and service members- deserve to know that their country is there for them.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING HEADLINES