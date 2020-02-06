Legislation presented by Rep. Cunningham aims to help veterans impacted by natural disasters

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – The House Veteran Affairs Committee held a hearing to discuss S.C. Rep. Joe Cunningham’s Veterans Home Loan Disaster Recovery Act.

The bipartisan legislation aims to help veterans impacted by natural disasters by reducing “loan fees for veterans who have been affected by presidentially-declared natural disasters by enabling them to qualify for a second home loan using the initial VA funding fee, instead of the higher subsequent-use fee.”

The bill is supported by many veteran service organizations.

Cunningham said that “when disaster strikes, every American- especially our veterans and service members- deserve to know that their country is there for them.”