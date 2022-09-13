LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A ‘nuisance’ home received its final judgment for action against the residence on Friday, Sept. 9, according to the Lenoir Police Department.

The home is located on the 500 block of Oak Street Southwest near Hibriten Drive Southwest.

(Courtesy: City of Lenoir Police Department)

The order permanently prohibits the property owner and any in the future from operating or maintaining a public nuisance within the jurisdiction of North Carolina.

“After years of drug activity, a long history of disturbances, and a death, citizens in a Lenoir neighborhood will soon see some relief,” police wrote.

The property must comply with all local and zoning regulations and be sold. If the homeowner and operator don’t follow the conditions, the property could be subject to confiscation.

Chief Phelps expressed gratitude towards everyone’s efforts and a subsequent outcome to the issue.

“Our community needed some relief. We are pleased that the property owner was open to working with us to return peace back to this neighborhood,” said Phelps. “I appreciate the community’s support in working with law enforcement on this investigation. We can only reach successful resolutions by working together.”