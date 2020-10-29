Less than a week: Key dates as we approach Election Day

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – With some 75 million ballots cast, 2020 has already seen more than half of the total number of voters in the 2016 general election make their voices heard.

Joe Biden’s lead in the presidential polls appears strong. But we all know the polls have been wrong before.

The campaigns appear to be moving in opposite directions on paper, but it’s a very different feeling on the campaign trail. President Donald Trump is drawing huge crowds reminiscent of 2016′s final days. Biden is sticking to his cautious approach with smaller, socially-distanced events.

With less than a week remaining until Election Day, anything can happen. Here are some key dates to watch leading up to Nov. 3:

Thursday, October 29

The Trump campaign has 12 events schedules across Michigan, Maine, New Hampshire, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Florida, North Carolina and Iowa.

Trump will headline a major rally midday Thursday in Tampa before heading to Fayetteville, North Carolina for an evening event.

Biden will also visit Florida. He has a campaign stop scheduled in Broward County.

Friday, October 30

Friday is a key date in the early voting calendar. A number of states close the process on the Friday before the Tuesday election.

It’s also the deadline to request a mail-in ballot in Georgia, Michigan, Delaware and Louisiana.

Trump is expected to visit Wisconsin — a coronavirus hot spot — along with Minnesota and Michigan.

Biden’s VP candidate, Kamala Harris, will do a campaign sweep through Texas heading to the Rio Grande Valley, Fort Worth and Houston.

Monday, November 2

In addition to being one of the last opportunities for the candidates to reach out to voters, it’s also a key date in the voting process.

In Alabama, North Dakota, Utah and Iowa, mail-in ballots must be postmarked no later than Nov. 2.

Mail-in ballots must be received by Nov. 2 in Louisiana.

More than a dozen states allow early voting on Nov. 2. Some will close the polls earlier than previous days to prepare for the general election date.

Tuesday, November 3

Decision day arrives! Experts predict there may be higher turnout in this election than in any presidential contest since 1908.

Democrats appear more engaged than Republicans in the early voting process. That, of course, does not mean Democrats will win the election, because most Republicans are expected to vote on Election Day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.