‘Let’s Roll:’ Lenoir County fire department continues to honor the legacy of those who lost their lives in 9/11

PINK HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Every day, the Pink Hill Volunteer Fire Department continues to honor the legacy of those who lost their lives in the September 11 terror attacks, over 20 years later.

“Let’s Roll” were the last words Todd Beamer said before he and several other passengers rushed the terrorists on Flight 93. The flight crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pa., because of the heroic efforts of those on that flight.

In 2011, Pink Hill Volunteer Fire Department was looking for a new rescue truck and that led them to a town close to where the crash site was. While they were going to get the truck, they visited the Flight 93 National Memorial.

Assistant Chief of the Pink Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Phillip Swinson, said they went inside and saw where people could write out messages to those that were on the plane. He says the words “Let’s Roll” stood out the most. That’s when they decided to add them to the front and back of their new rescue truck.

“The ‘Let’s Roll’ is the one that stuck out to us. Because not only was it something they’d done for our country, what else could we do to honor them,” said Swinson.

He described what it’s like to continue to honor the victims’ legacies to this day.

“That’s probably one of the greatest privileges ever,” said Swinson.

He adds that the fire department and the truck it came from were also on standby on 9/11 to go help after the crash had happened.

Overall, he says this truck and the message behind it bring people together.

“That trucks just brought a lot of togetherness maybe. From us, and maybe our community too, because maybe now they’ll know the meaning behind it,” said Swinson.