Lindsey Graham introduces resolution demanding Articles of Impeachment

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has introduced a Senate Resolution “demanding that the Speaker of the House immediately transmit the two Articles of Impeachment against President Trump to the Senate” according to a press release.

So far, 26 republican senators have signed the resolution.

Graham claims that Speaker Pelosi’s withholding of the Articles is a “gross infringement on the constitutional authority of the Senate.”

In a press conference on Thursday morning, Speaker Pelosi said that she was not withholding the Articles indefinitely, and that she would probably send them over “soon.”

Speaker Pelosi has postponed sending the Articles to the senate in hopes of ensuring a fair and transparent trial.

