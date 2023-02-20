OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — Authorities are on scene at a Oakwood Village metal factory Monday afternoon.

Witnesses reported hearing a big “boom” shortly after 2 p.m. Crews from multiple cities were then sent to the 22500 block on Alexander Road where I. Schumann & Co., which produces copper alloys, is located.

The official address of the building is in Bedford, but it is considered Oakwood Village.

Flying over the scene, FOX 8 SkyFOX helicopter showed a fire and a large plume of smoke coming from the building, but firefighters now have it under control. From the ground, debris can be seen scattered hundreds of yards away and a large chunk of the building is missing. Some of the nearby cars were caught on fire as well.

Following the incident, multiple people were brought to MetroHealth Medical Center, hospital officials confirmed to FOX 8. Its not yet known how many patients are there or their conditions.

Aerial SkyFOX footage shows a blaze at I. Schumann & Co. in Bedford on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.

The smoke billowing into the air could be seen for miles around the site and it was even caught on our weather radar for a while, but is starting to disperse into the atmosphere.

No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.