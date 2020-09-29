Live Nation turning venues into polling locations to increase voter turnout this upcoming election

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Live Nation announced several initiatives they will be implementing to encourage voting and civic engagement in the upcoming election.

Initiatives include using several Live Nation owned venues as polling places, providing employees with paid time off to vote, employees serve as poll workers and partnering with organization on voter access and educational efforts.

Michael Rapino, President and CEO of Live Nation, said in a statement, ““We’re honored to work with such incredible partners and will do everything in our power to support and empower voter engagement among our employees and the public.”

Live Nation plans to use more than 100 Live Nation venues across the country to be turned into polling places.

Live Nation will also partner with HeadCount leading up to Election Day to use music and amplify the voice of artists to inspire fans to register to vote.