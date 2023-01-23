MPD says it's still working out time to release video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tyre Nichols’ family is set to speak to the public at 1:30 p.m. Monday, along with their attorney Ben Crump, after viewing footage of the arrest that preceded his death.

Memphis Police and District Attorney General Steve Mulroy said they had met with the family Monday morning to facilitate the viewing of the video. MPD said they are cooperating with investigations by the Department of Justice, FBI, TBI and district attorney’s office.

“We are working with the District Attorney’s Office to determine the appropriate time to release the video recordings publicly,” Chief CJ Davis said in a statement.

Police say on the night of Jan. 7 at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers pulled Nichols over in the area of Raines and Ross Roads, where there was a confrontation. Nichols took off running but before he was arrested, police said there was a second confrontation.

Nichols, 29, was hospitalized, and died Jan. 10. The details of the arrest have not been released publicly.

Five Memphis Police officers were fired. Police Chief CJ Davis said an investigation found the officers “violated multiple department policies, including excessive use of force, duty to intervene, and duty to render aid.”

The National Civil Rights Museum released the following statement Monday, in part saying:

“We call for justice for Tyre Nichols. We call for continued immediacy in gathering the facts and evidence in Tyre Nichols’ death. We call for criminal accountability of the police officers who ended his life.

We applaud Police Chief Cerelyn Davis for taking ‘immediate and appropriate action’ in firing the five officers accused in the killing. We encourage Chief Davis to determine the best approach to assess past actions and history of all individual police officers for demeanor that may contribute to future deadly excessive force.

The death of Tyre Nichols is a civil rights issue. As it should be, the case is now both a criminal and civil rights investigation.

Our hearts remain heavy that another Black life has tragically ended. As a community, we cannot remain silent. We must seek justice for Tyre Nichols. For him. For his family. And for all who call Memphis home.”