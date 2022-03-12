FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally Saturday in Florence at the Florence Regional Airport.

Trump supporters have already been waiting at the airport ahead of his scheduled event, and a large crowd was already gathered early Saturday afternoon.

Among speakers at the event will be South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, state Rep. Russell Fry, former state Rep. Katie Arrington, South Carolina GOP Chairman Drew McKissick, Brandon Judd, college football hall of fame Coach Lou Holtz and entrepreneur Graham Allen.

Doors will open at 2 p.m. with the event beginning at 4 p.m. Trump will give remarks at 7 p.m.

A “No Drone Zone” is also in effect.

News13 will stream the remarks live in the player above.