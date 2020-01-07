Lizzo, Miley Cyrus, Tool among headliners for Bonnaroo 2020

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) — The lineup for the 2020 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival was released via social media early Tuesday morning.
Headliners include a Grand Ole Opry performance with special guests Thursday night, Tool and Miley Cyrus on Friday night, Lizzo on Saturday night and Tame Impala on Sunday night. Other performers include Jason Isbell, Lana Del Ray, Nelly, The Stuts and Vampire Weekend.
This is the 19th year for the event. The four-day multi-stage camping festival is set to take place June 11 through June 14 at Great Stage Park, a 700-acre farm and event space in Manchester.
Tickets for Bonnaroo will go on sale Thursday, January 9 at 11 a.m. central time at www.bonnaroo.com/tickets.
THE COMPLETE BONNAROO 2020 LINEUP IS BELOW:
THURSDAY, JUNE 11:
- 99 Neighbors
- Andy Frasco
- Big Something
- Briston Maroney
- Dabin
- Devon Gilfillian
- Ezra Collective
- The Funk Hunters
- HE$H
- Kursa
- Larkin Poe
- Liz Cooper & The Stampede
- MIZE
- Scarypoolparty
- S.P.O.C.K.
- Sweet Crude
- Taska Black
- The Regrettes
- Too Many Zooz
- Zía
FRIDAY, JUNE 12
- Tool
- Miley Cyrus
- Bassnectar
- The 1975
- Run The Jewels
- Glass Animals
- Young The Giant
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Tipper
- Brittany Howard
- Primus
- Dashboard Confessional
- Big Wild
- Ganja White Night
- Lennon Stella
- The Band Camino
- Wallows
- Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
- Turkauz with Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: Remain In Light Turns
- 40
- Ekali
- Svdden Death
- Still Woozy
- Tones and I
- Marc Rebillet
- Yola
- Lucii
- ATLiens
- Detox Unit
- Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats
- Resistance Revival Chorus
- Phutureprimitive
- Luzcid
- Altın Gün
- PLS&TY
- Mdou Moctar
- Dynohunter
SATURDAY, JUNE 13
- Lizzo
- Flume
- Oysterhead
- Tenacious D
- Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit
- King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
- DaBaby
- Seven Lions
- Superjam: Sylvan Esso Presents WITH
- Kevin Gates
- Nelly Performing Country Grammar
- TroyBoi
- Dermot Kennedy
- Subtronics
- Denzel Curry
- J.I.D.
- Mandolin Orange
- The Growlers
- Billy Strings
- Mt. Joy
- Yaeji
- Moody Good
- EOB
- The Marcus King Band
- Wooli
- Surfaces
- Slowthai
- Dr. Fresch
- Hero The Band
- Nilüfer Yanya
- Jupiter & Okwess
- William Black
- Lick
- DJ Mel
SUNDAY, JUNE 14
- Tame Impala
- Lana Del Rey
- Vampire Weekend
- Leon Bridges
- Young Thug
- Grace Potter
- Flogging Molly
- REZZ
- Boombox Cartel
- Greensky Bluegrass
- The Struts
- CAAMP
- Oliver Tree
- PEEKABOO
- Morgan Wallen
- LSDREAM
- Pinegrove
- Cuco
- Saint Jhn
- Orville Peck
- Femi Kuti & Positive Force
- Colony House
- Bonnie X Clyde
- Bill Frisell: Harmony featuring Petra Haden, Hank Roberts & Bergman
- Elderbrook
- Makaya McCraven