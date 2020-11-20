Local motorcycle icon dies from COVID-19 complications

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A well-known motorcycle icon in the Denver area has passed away. Friends and family say Larry Ortiz died Tuesday from COVID-19 complications. He was 49 years old.

“Even when Larry got sick, you think, ‘Oh, you got a cold or you have this or you have that.’ We never thought that this would be what we’re talking about,” says Ortiz Custom Cycles General Manager Christopher Gonzales.

For more than two decades, Ortiz built and serviced custom motorcycles.

His family plans to place a wooden memorial in his honor outside of Ortiz Customs Cycles for the community to sign. The shop is located at the corner of West Colfax Avenue and Depew Street in Lakewood.

“I picture Larry right now. He parked his bike to watch over us right now. He’s smiling at us, and as soon as this interview is over, he’s going to get back on his Harley and be riding, with his hair in the wind,” Gonzales said.

Ortiz leaves behind three children and a number of grandchildren.