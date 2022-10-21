MINT HILL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “My name is Chen, and it’s great to be your neighbor.”

It’s not always easy making that first introduction. While someone may be just one house away, those first words, “Hi, my name is…” can be hard to spit out.

“So, I like to go chat with people,” said Chen Correll.

Chen has a unique way of introducing himself to his neighbors because he starts with what he loves.

“When you pull up to your house, that’s the first thing that you see personally,” said Chen. “I love to cut the grass.”

Chen mows about 15 different lawns in Mint Hill, from nonprofits to houses just across the street.

“I get compliments on my lawn from my neighbors and anyone who comes to visit me. ‘Your lawn looks great!’ I’m like, thank you, thank you, that’s Chen,” said Diane Bandos.

Diane met Chen the way he always introduced himself by walking up to her front door.

“I started helping Diane and Greg back in June of last year,” said Chen.

“He said, can I please speak to your husband?” remembered Diane. “I said no, I’m sorry; he’s really sick. He’s really ill. Chen said, ‘I know.'”

See, Chen loves to mow the lawn. When Diane’s husband, Greg, was diagnosed with terminal cancer, he knew he could help.

“I know that they are going to feel better about their situation,” said Chen.

When Greg passed away, Diane made sure they could help Chen continue helping others.

“(Greg) wanted to make sure he donated; we donated his ride-on lawn mower to Chen and his business,” said Diane.

Those 15 yards Chen cuts for free.

He started his ‘One Yard Away‘ nonprofit because Diane and Greg inspired him.

Though Diane is grateful to Chen for keeping her yard beautiful, it’s not about lawns.

“No,” smiled Diane.

It’s about showing what it means to be a good neighbor.

“Also, I hope that what we’re doing inspires other neighbors,” said Chen.

And how an introduction to someone just one yard away can make all the difference.