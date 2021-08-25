‘Love letters’ causing a stir in NC real estate as home buyers try to set themselves apart

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Love is in the air with people trying to get an edge when it comes to buying a home.

“We were kind of rockin’ and rolling the past year with these love letters and our clients were really benefiting from them,” Jenn Davis, a realtor for Charlotte Living Realty said.

But we’re not talking about date night.

The infatuation with real estate in North Carolina has caused buyers to write love letters for years.

“It was a great way for people to set themselves apart,” Davis said. “Especially if they were lacking in downpayment, contingency, anything like that that might be considered less desirable.

It’s been a fairly common practice until recently. Oregon banned love letters saying those personal notes can lead to a fair housing violation. Sharing things seemingly harmless like the fact that you have a four-month-old son could tug on the seller’s heartstrings, but it could also put you at an unfair advantage.

“If the seller didn’t know that about the buyer and the buyer wouldn’t have shared that, then the other person’s offer might have been accepted,” Vision Group Realty realtor Silvana Lewis says.

Now, some listing descriptions state “no love letters please.”

“We’ve come across some listings where it specifically states do not submit offers with love letters,” Lewis said. “They will not be read and they will not be shared with the sellers.”

Right now, Oregon is the only state to outright ban them, but real estate agents in North Carolina predict other states will follow suit.

“I think that’s next. I think that’s coming up pretty quickly,” Davis added.