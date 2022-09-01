MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you planning to hit the road over Labor Day weekend? Gas prices are dropping – albeit slowly – and experts say we could see the lowest drop in the price at the pump since the Independence Day holiday weekend.

GasBuddy reports prices this Labor Day weekend will fall slightly from summer highs but will remain over 60¢ per gallon more expensive than last year.

Labor Day gas prices in 2022 are projected to be $3.79 a gallon this year, still higher than this time last year at $3.16. And drastically higher than the cost per gallon in 2020, which was $2.22.

The lowest price for gas over Labor Day weekend was $2.20 in 2016.

GasBuddy

“Gasoline demand on Independence Day weekend this year was notably lower than that of 2021, and the decline in gallons pumped in recent weeks advise that seasonal trends continue to push demand down for the unofficial close to the summer,” said GasBuddy.