LSU to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test to attend home games

(WRBL) – Louisiana State University will require proof of vaccination for COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test for everyone entering Tiger Stadium during the upcoming football season.

LSU announced the new protocols on Tuesday, amid rising COVID-19 cases across the country.

Under the new protocols: “LSU will require all Tiger Stadium guests 12 years of age and older to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to entry.”

According to officials the decision was made in consultation with Governor John Bel Edwards, LSU President William F. Tate IV, LSU’s Board of Supervisors, Tiger Athletic Foundation, and Director of Athletics Scott Woodward.

“As the flagship institution of the state of Louisiana, our foremost responsibility is to ensure the safety of our students, our supporters, and our community,” Tate said. “While we are aware of the diverse perspectives across the nation regarding masks and vaccinations, we must take all reasonable measures to protect our campus and community, not only on gamedays, but long after guests have left Tiger Stadium. The current threat to our lives, our health, and to our medical systems due to COVID-19 is overburdening our hospitals, and we must do our part to stop the spread.”

The policy will go into effect on September 11, 2021, with LSU’s home opener against McNeese State.