Making your first trip to Trader Joe’s? Try these 7 things

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Trader Joe’s is opening a new location in Alabama on Thursday, along with planning store openings in several other locations nationwide.

So, what do customers sprint to buy as soon as the doors open? Nexstar’s WHTN asked Trader Joe’s fans at the Hunstville opening what new shoppers should try, and here’s what they said:

Cookie Butter

$3.69

Even Trader Joe’s isn’t 100% sure how to describe Cookie Butter. On the jar, it says, “Deliciously unusual, with crushed Belgian biscuits and the warm flavors of holiday spice bread.” Think Nutella or your best peanut butter, but better. It’s highly recommended, especially on toast. Now, it even comes in chunky, too.

Everything but the Bagel Sesame Seasoning

$1.99

This seasoning is by far one of Trader Joe’s more popular items. Put it on pizza, popcorn, baked potatoes, salads, pasta, chicken, really just about anything. (What CAN’T you put it on?) The mix of sesame seeds, poppy seeds, sea salt flakes and dried garlic and onion will add extra flavor to whatever it’s added to.

Joe-Joe’s Cookies

$2.99

A Joe-Joe’s cookie is perfect for dunking in milk. They can be found in a variety of flavors and varieties, including chocolate, vanilla, pumpkin, gluten-free and Halloween. The cookies can be found atop freezers and at several endcaps around the store.

Beef Shepherd’s Pie

$4.99

Highly recommended by an employee, the Beef Sheperd’s Pie is ready to bake and includes mashed potatoes, simmered veggies, savory gravy, and, of course, pot roast. The dish is easy to prepare and serves two. It can be found in the frozen food section in the center of the store.

All the Cheese

$2.99 and up

There are so many different kinds of cheese available at Trader Joe’s that it was hard to pin down just one. Everything a dairy connoisseur could dream of, there’s a whole spectrum of cheesy goodness, including blueberry vanilla chevre, stilton with apricots, green goddess gouda, asiago with rosemary and olive oil, and countless more. For those who aren’t cheese aficionados, many of the tags on the cheeses include a short summary of the taste and what a good pairing would be.

Flowers Delivered Daily

Ranges from $3.99 to $19.99

A trusted source told WHNT that the inexpensive and wide variety of flower bouquets available have saved him on more than one occasion. Fresh flowers are delivered daily. They are so fresh, in fact, that none were on display when WHNT visited two days before the Huntsville store opening.

What is Fall without pumpkins?

A wide variety of pumpkins and gourds sit in front of the store, welcoming customers and fall. They include pumpkins large and small perfect for painting or carving into jack-o’-lantern or filling in fall displays. Inside the store there’s pumpkin galore, from Joe-Joe’s to bread to empanadas to pumpkin butter.

Trader Joe’s is full of items to make both adventurous foodies and the pickiest of eaters happy.