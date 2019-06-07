Man accused of kidnapping, killing Hania Aguilar faces death penalty

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WCBD, WBTW) – A North Carolina prosecutor plans to seek the death penalty in the case of a man accused of kidnapping, raping, and killing a teenager.

you may remember 13-year-old Hania Aguilar was kidnapped from a mobile home park last November.

After weeks of searching, the FBI located the girl’s remains in a body of water off of Wire Grass Road.

Michael McLellan was charged for Hania’s kidnapping and death on December 8. The press release from the FBI states McLellan was arrested for her murder shortly after forensic test results were processed.

McLellan was already behind bars in Robeson County when the charges in the Aguilar case came down. McLellan had been arrested on November 13, 2018, by Fairmont police on unrelated armed robbery and kidnapping charges, warrants confirm.

Authorities say considering McLellan’s criminal record of violent crimes and his current charges, the death penalty fits the criteria.