SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The man accused of shooting a Spartanburg High School quarterback is now behind bars.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Armad Irby turned himself in Tuesday morning after investigators identified him as the suspect in a shooting.

Deputies said the shooting happened on Feb.18 near Bellport Drive and Boiling Springs Road.

Irby appeared before a judge Tuesday afternoon for his initial bond hearing. According to Spartanburg County Solicitor Barry Barnette, Irby got out of his car after turning onto Bellport Drive and pointed a gun at 17-year-old Raheim Jeter. At that time, Jeter was inside his vehicle waiting to turn onto the highway.

Raheim Jeter is currently a Junior at Spartanburg High School and a Division I football commit for West Virginia University. He was shot in the leg during the incident.

According to Spartanburg County Solicitor Barry Barnette, Jeter told investigators he was playing loud music and originally thought Irby was arguing with the vehicle in front of him.

“Basically he thought the guy was talking to the car in front of him until he saw the guy pull a gun out and point at him,” said Barnette.

On Tuesday, the solicitor released details in the courtroom regarding Irby’s criminal background. He explained to the judge that Irby previously served time in New Jersey for an offense unrelated to this case.

“He has a conviction in New Jersey of ten years for trafficking and drug offenses, your honor. He is a danger to the community as well as a flight risk,” said Barnette.

During the bond hearing, a Victim’s Advocate spoke on behalf of Raheim Jeter and his family, asking the judge to deny bond.

“On behalf of the Sheriff’s Office, we ask, your honor, to oppose bond at this time. This is based on Irby being a threat to the community. As far as we know, Mr. Irby has no connection with our victim Raheim, and therefore we don’t know if he is a threat to others,” the woman said. “Raheim’s parents also oppose bond as well.”

Irby is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. On Tuesday, his bond decision was deferred to a Circuit Court.

“Alright Mr. Irby. Based on the facts of your case, and based on the facts of your prior history, I am not going to set your bond today. I am going to let a circuit court judge set your bond,” the judge said.

Irby is scheduled to appear in a General Sessions Court on May 19 and 9:00 a.m., however could have a second bond hearing scheduled for an earlier date.

7NEWS spoke with Mr. Jeter, Raheim’s father, on the phone Tuesday morning. He said they are still processing what happened.

Mr. Jeter also said Raheim’s surgery was successful and he is expected to make a full recovery.