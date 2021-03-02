Man arrested in Cherryville in connection to Capitol riot

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A man was arrested by the FBI in Cherryville Monday for his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

According to court documents, Grayson Sherrill has been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, knowingly engaging in disorderly or distruptive conduct in restricted building or grounds, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Court documents state that one of the wanted posters released by authorities, labeled ‘Photograph 19’, showed an individual who was not wearing a face mask and whose face was mostly visible. The suspect was described as a white male with dark hair in a ponytail and facial hair. He was wearing a red hoodie that said “Keep America Great,” jeans and combat boots. He was also carrying a long, cylindrical-shaped object in his hands.

According to the FBI, two separate family members submitted tips identifying Sherrill as the individual seen in Photograph 19 inside of the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

Both family members told officials that Sherrill’s father sent the photo of his son inside of the Capitol to others and told family members that Sherrill had traveled to D.C. to participate in the protests.

Authorities pulled Sherrill’s NC state driver’s license photo and compared it to the photos and security camera footage from the Capitol building. They determined it was indeed Sherrill and on Feb. 23, warrants were issued for his arrest.

Sherrill was taken into custody in Cherryville Monday morning by FBI officials. No additional information has been released at this time.