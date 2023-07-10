WARREN, PA (WCBD) – Authorities are still searching for wanted fugitive Michael Burham who escaped from a Pennsylvania jail last week where he was being held on kidnapping charges.

Police in Pennsylvania described the wanted man as a survivalist with military training who is prepared to withstand the elements.

“He is a survivalist,” said Captain Jeff Dougherty of the City of Warren Police Department. “He has been known to do these things in the past, be able to survive out there. That’s why it’s extremely important for us to ask the public if they know anything, see anything if there’s any camera footage to please let us know.”

Burham has been on the run – for the second time – since last Thursday when authorities say he escaped the jail by elevating himself onto a piece of exercise equipment and fleeting the jail yard through a metal-gated roof and then lowering himself to the ground with bedsheets that were tied together.

Jail officials say they noticed Burham was gone within minutes after the escape. Police on Saturday said they found a stockpile of supplies at a cabin believed to belong to Burham. They did not say what was found or where the items were located, but noted on Monday that the items would help him with a “prolonged stay in a wooded area.”

Authorities also believe Burham is getting some form of assistance while on the run. There is an investigation into whether he received assistance from within the prison for his escape.

While the search is taking place in areas near Warren, Pennsylvania, Burham is no stranger to the Lowcountry. He was previously captured near Huger in the Francis Marion National Forest during a multi-agency, multi-day manhunt back in May.

It came just days after Burham allegedly dropped off two kidnapping victims in North Charleston.

“He did deploy some tactics … when we were tracking him with the dogs, he was doing different things to try to thwart the dogs’ efforts in tracking him. We did realize that afterward, you know he was very skillful in what he did, and so I am sure … that is making life hard also for them,” said Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.

He went on to say, “I think one of the things that really helped us, we just stuck with it. From the time that he ran from us to the time we captured him was a total of 31 hours. We were fortunate with the public’s assistance. That was key for us. People really calling in tips and of course, the couple that spotted him … that really brought it to closure for us.”

Burham has been a prime suspect in the May killing of Jamestown, PA woman Kala Hodgkin. He is wanted on a slew of charges including murder, kidnapping, and arson.

He is considered armed and dangerous.