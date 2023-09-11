DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged in a crash that killed a Forsyth County deputy in the line of duty, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

At around 5:22 a.m. on Saturday, state troopers came to the area of NC 150 and Rob Shoaf Road after getting a report of a crash involving a Forsyth County deputy.

Deputy Sheriff II Auston Smith Reudelhuber (FCSO)

Investigators say that William Benton, 24, of Lexington, was driving a box truck southbound on NC 150 while Deputy Auston Reudelhuber, 32, of Lexington, was driving a marked Forsyth County Sheriff patrol vehicle northbound on NC 150. The box truck went left of center and collided head-on with the patrol car.

As a result of the crash, both vehicles went off the road to the right and came to a stop on the southbound shoulder of NC 150.

Reudelhuber was taken to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries. Benton suffered no injuries as a result of the crash.

Benton is being charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, reckless driving and driving left of center.