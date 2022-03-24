ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Police have charged a man in connection with a string of break-ins in Asheville in the fall of 2020.

According to the Asheville Police Department, the break-ins happened at offices in North Asheville and downtown.

Forensic technicians were able to recover DNA evidence from several of the locations.

Investigators said they were able to use that evidence to charge 27-year-old Daquian Sincere Jones with six counts of Breaking and Entering, six counts of Larceny after Breaking and Entering, and four counts of Breaking or Entering Motor Vehicle.

Jones is currently in Foothills Correctional Institution after escaping from custody in New Hanover County where he was serving time for separate breaking and entering charges, according to Asheville Police.