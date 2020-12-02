Man charged with having explosive device appears in court, now eligible for release

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The man who police say had an explosive device inside his Huntersville apartment appeared before a Mecklenburg County Judge Tuesday morning.

Justin Coleman, 38, is facing two counts of ‘weapon of mass destruction’ and two counts of ‘firearm by a felon.’

A judge set Coleman’s secure bond at $1,000 for each charge and he is eligible for pre-trial release. His next court date is scheduled for December 11.

FOX 46 has learned Coleman was charged in 2013 in Edgecombe County for ‘communications threats.’ He was also charged in 2015 in Edgecombe County for ‘larceny of firearms.’

On Saturday, Huntersville Police officers say they arrived at the Fairways at Birkdale Apartments to assist someone gathering their belongings following a domestic incident. Investigators say that’s when an explosive device was found inside and the CMPD bomb squad was called in.

Huntersville Police say they never had any prior interaction with Coleman, but he was involved in another domestic incident Thanksgiving night at another location.

“My next-door neighbor who was getting things out of her apartment and needed police escort to get them was talking to the officers and I thought that is interesting, this must be bad,” said neighbor, Cassandra Killion.

Police say domestic calls are up this year because of COVID-19 and the holiday season. CMPD says calls were up 5.7 percent between January and September of this year.

The SAFE Alliance in Charlotte has a hotline for victims which has seen a 20 percent increase in call volume this year. The organization also works closely with CMPD and other local police departments to assist in domestic-related calls.

“We are able to have our organization work closely together and coordinate our responses. That means one less time a victim has to reach out and take more additional steps to get the help that they need,” said Carmen Crape from the SAFE Alliance.



Police say their investigation continues into why Coleman had an explosive device and if there was any plan to use it.

