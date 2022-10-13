CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was charged with murder Wednesday in connection to a homicide on Oct. 7, according to the Concord Police Department.

Robert Redfearn Jr. is charged with first-degree murder; Travoris Richardson, 31, was identified as the man killed.

Robert Redfearn Jr. (Courtesy: Concord Police Department)

Police say a shooting happened near the 400 block of International Drive Northwest near Republic Court Northwest.

Officials spoke with multiple witnesses who said a male suspect came to the bus stop on International Drive Northwest and shot Richardson.

Richardson was pronounced deceased on the scene.

A second suspect has been identified as Tadarius Leon Lamar Redfearn; police are currently looking for him.

Tadarius Leon Lamar Redfearn (Courtesy: Concord Police Department)

With any information on this case or Redfearn’s whereabouts, call the Concord Police Department at (704) 920-5000.