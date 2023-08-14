CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man faces several charges following a pursuit Saturday from North Carolina to Cherokee County.
According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a motorcycle for traffic violations.
Deputies said the operator, later identified as Dustin Andrew Cole, led deputies on a pursuit that began in Rutherford County and went into Cherokee County where he drove through a field and tree line before running away.
Deputies were able to catch Cole and arrest him.
During the investigation, deputies found a firearm that Cole dropped during the pursuit.
Cole was charged with the following charges:
- reckless driving
- driving under suspension
- unlawful operation of unsafe equipped vehicle
- no proof of insurance
- operating unregistered vehicle
- conceal vehicle that serial number has been removed
- breach of trust with fraud intent
He is currently being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center on a $8,676 bond awaiting extradition back to North Carolina where he will face additional charges.