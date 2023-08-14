CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man faces several charges following a pursuit Saturday from North Carolina to Cherokee County.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a motorcycle for traffic violations.

Deputies said the operator, later identified as Dustin Andrew Cole, led deputies on a pursuit that began in Rutherford County and went into Cherokee County where he drove through a field and tree line before running away.

Deputies were able to catch Cole and arrest him.

During the investigation, deputies found a firearm that Cole dropped during the pursuit.

Cole was charged with the following charges:

  • reckless driving
  • driving under suspension
  • unlawful operation of unsafe equipped vehicle
  • no proof of insurance
  • operating unregistered vehicle
  • conceal vehicle that serial number has been removed
  • breach of trust with fraud intent

He is currently being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center on a $8,676 bond awaiting extradition back to North Carolina where he will face additional charges.