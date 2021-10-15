Man found along Blue Ridge Parkway in Watauga County identified, homicide investigation underway

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — An autopsy on a male body located along Blue Ridge Parkway last weekend in Watauga County has led to the identification of a Rhode Island man, and now investigators are treating his death as a homicide.

According to the National Park Service, 33-year-old Josue Calderon was found near milepost 289 on Saturday, Oct. 9. Law enforcement rangers responded to the scene and located a deceased male at 1:19 p.m., below Yadkin Valley Overlook.

Investigators stress that there is no ongoing concern for public safety and the investigation doesn’t appear to be related to any other ongoing investigations.

Multiple agencies including the National Park Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office are looking into the case.

If you have information that could help investigators, please contact the NPS Investigative Services tip line by phone at 1 (888) 653-0009 or by email at nps_isb@nps.gov.