Man in custody after shelter in place at UMass Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A shelter in place was issued at UMass Amherst Tuesday.

UMass Police said around 12:30 p.m. they were informed by Amherst Police of a call of a man threatening to harm himself near the University Health Services area of the campus. Officers went to the area but didn’t find the person and determined the man was now off campus in North Amherst.

Amherst Police were able to find the person driving towards campus on North Pleasant Street near the roundabout. Once the vehicle was closer to campus, UMass police sent an emergency alert to campus members around 12:40 p.m. for a shelter in place.

“Hostile armed person reported near UHS. Shelter in place and stay indoors. Wait for all clear signal.” Emergency alert text sent to campus members

When the vehicle turned on to Thatcher Way near the University Health Services, officers from UMass, Amherst and State Police stopped the vehicle and put the man in custody for safety. A handgun and ammunition was found inside the man’s vehicle. He was taken to a nearby hospital and was determined to not have any affiliation to the school.

An all clear emergency alert was sent out to campus members at 12:47 p.m., issuing an “all clear” on the campus.