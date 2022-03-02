MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The man who authorities said shot and injured a Mecklenburg County deputy in February is now out of the hospital and in jail.

Aidan Bryant, 23, is accused of shooting a Meck County deputy during a traffic stop on Saturday, Feb. 19, on Salome Church Road in north Charlotte.

According to the MCSO, Deputy Dijon Whyms was conducting a traffic stop on Salome Church Road and upon approaching the vehicle, the suspect, Bryant, fired multiple shots, striking Deputy Whyms.

Deputy Whyms returned fire, injuring the suspect. Both Deputy Whyms and Bryant were transported to the hospital at that time for treatment. Bryant had been in the hospital since Feb. 19.

Deputy Whyms had suffered minor injuries in the shooting and was released from the hospital days later.

Queen City News confirmed the gun used in the shooting was stolen from a gun shop.

Bryant has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, assault LEO/PO with a firearm in Mecklenburg County, and larceny of a firearm out of Scotland County.