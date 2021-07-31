Man killed in Arizona bee attack, several other people injured

MARANA, Ariz. (WJW) — One man was killed and several other people were injured after being stung by a swarm of bees in Arizona.

The Northwest Fire District said crews were sent out around noon Thursday to respond to the incident in which six people were stung multiple times.

Fire officials said one person died, and three other people, believed to have been stung hundreds of times, were treated.

Three firefighters were also stung multiple times while responding to the call. One of the firefighters was stung about 60 times and had to be taken to the hospital. He was later released.

According to the Facebook post from the fire district, a large open hive, thought to be about 100 pounds, was found in a tree.

Police said bee handlers killed most of the bees and removed the hive.