Man killed in NE Charlotte, marking city’s 100th homicide this year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is investigating the city’s 100th homicide of this year after a man was killed in northeast Charlotte.

The murder occurred shortly before 9:29 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28 near the 5000 block of Princess Street. As CMPD officers got to the scene, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound inside of a house. The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.

According to sources at the scene, a construction worker who had arrived to do work on the home discovered the man’s body. The victim had reportedly just moved into the house.

Homicide Unit detectives have responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence.

No further information has been released at this time.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing, CMPD said. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

