Man killed, juvenile injured in Charlotte car crash Saturday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – A man has died and a juvenile is injured after a single-vehicle car accident in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Shopton Road West and Eagle Oak Drive.

A 2016 Dodge van had heavy front-end damage after driving off the roadway.

The driver, 33-year-old Eddie Guadalupe Jr. was killed on the scene and the front-seat passenger was a juvenile who was transported to Atrium Health with serious injuries.

Police say the initial investigation showed the van ran off the roadway to the left and struck a neighborhood entrance stone pillar. The juvenile was not in a booster seat and is in stable condition.

Impairment is suspected to be a contributing factor to the crash.

