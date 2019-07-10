Man sentenced for stealing Marilyn Monroe statue in LA

Pedestrians walk past the “Four Ladies of Hollywood” gazebo on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, on Wednesday June 19, 2019. Officials say someone climbed the more than two-story tall public art piece and stole a statue of Marilyn Monroe. Los Angeles Councilman Mitch O’Farrell says a witness saw someone climb the gazebo on the Hollywood Walk Fame and sawed off the statue. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors say a man who stole a statue of Marilyn Monroe from atop a Hollywood public art installation has been sentenced to a year in jail and ordered to pay more than $14,000 in restitution.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office says 25-year-old Austin Mikel Clay on Tuesday entered an open plea of no contest to felony grand theft and vandalism.

The Monroe statue depicts the actress in an iconic pose from the 1955 film “The Seven Year Itch” and went missing June 16.

Last year Clay pleaded no contest to a felony vandalism charge for smashing President Trump’s Walk of Fame star with a pickax.

He was sentenced to three years’ probation and ordered to pay damages to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce in that case.