Man shot to death while attempting to rob 77-year-old man on South Side

CHICAGO — A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon while attempting to rob a 77-year-old man in the city’s Chatham community area, according to police.

Police said the 77-year-old man was in an open garage of a residence in the 500 block of East 89th Street at approximately 12:22 p.m. when an unknown vehicle in the alley pulled up and a man inside exited the vehicle.

Shortly after exiting the vehicle, the man revealed a firearm and demanded the 77-year-old man’s property. The 77-year-old man then revealed a firearm and fired shots, striking the man in the head and chest.

The man, of an unknown age, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 77-year-old man was not injured in the incident.

A weapon was recovered on scene and the shooting is under investigation by Area Two detectives.

