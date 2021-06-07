Man sought in kidnapping of ex-girlfriend, killing of man who tried to help her, LAPD says

(KTLA) — Police are asking the public for help in finding a man suspected in a killing and a kidnapping in North Hollywood over the weekend.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Shane Winfield Rayment, 37, was involved in a dispute with his ex-girlfriend around 2:25 p.m. Sunday when a man attempted to intervene.

Rayment is accused of fatally shooting the man, identified as Roberto Fletes, 42, of North Hollywood.

Rayment then forced ex-girlfriend Jenny Downes into a vehicle and fled the scene with her, the LAPD said in a statement.

Rayment is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes. He stands 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 235 pounds.

Police released a Crime Alert with images of Rayment and Downes, 31, who is still missing.

Rayment was accompanied by four other suspects who fled in the vehicle with him, the LAPD said.

A second suspect was described as a 30-year-old white man with long blond hair and blue eyes. He stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

The three other suspects were only described as white females.

The suspects fled in a four-door green truck, possibly a Dodge RAM, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gutierrez at 818-374-1923 or 818-374-1928. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

