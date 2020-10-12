Man stabbed to death in east Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – CMPD said one person was killed Friday night in east Charlotte.
Officers responded to calls regarding a stabbing around 9 p.m. near 5000 Cheval Place. Kwame Pugh, 25, was found suffering from a stab wound inside a home and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Charlotte police later announced they had arrested Michael Oliver, 41, and charged him with Pugh’s murder.
The DA’s office, victim services, CFD, and CSI were among the divisions that responded to the scene.
This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-334-1600.
