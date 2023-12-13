WAKE FOREST, N.C. — A Wilson County man wanted in connection with the removal of the “Little Free Library” in Wake Forest has surrendered to officials.

Alexander James Krumenacher, 26, of Stantonsburg, turned himself in just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a news release from Wake Forest police.

“The Little Free Library” was originally located in the area of the intersection of South White Street and Elm Avenue in Wake Forest before being removed Nov. 21.

Krumenacher received a written promise to appear for his court appearance on Jan. 25.

Heritage Floral Design has surpassed its $3,000 goal in a GoFundMe campaign to replace the library, purchase books from local stores, and support Girl Scouts.