MIAMI, F.L. (WCBD) – The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) on Friday rescued a 64-year-old Dutch man stranded on the Bahamian island of Cay Sal.

According to the USCG, Sector Key West watchstanders were notified by a USCG aircraft crew that a disabled sailboat was firing flares near Cay Sal.

Via USCG

Via USCG

Via USCG

Via USCG

The air crew then found a man stranded on the island. They dropped food, water, and a radio until they could return for rescue.

The man told crews that he had been stranded there for three days after his sailboat was disabled.

Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark was diverted to rescue the man from the island. He was transferred to the Royal Bahamas Defense Force in good health, according to the USCG.