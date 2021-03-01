Many CMS teachers relieved after receiving second vaccine dose

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – Three-thousand people are now fully vaccinated thanks to several community clinics and teachers were the top priority.

“It feels good to know I got the second dose,” CMS Board of Education chair Elyse Dashew said.

Community members feel some relief knowing they are now fully vaccinated as Novant Health helped give more than 3,000 second doses on Saturday. They even partnered with CMS to get educators their first doses.

“As soon as the partners hear about a new batch of vaccines coming into town, we’re turning that around and getting them out as soon as we can,” Dashew added.

Teachers who have been back in the classroom are considering the vaccine a saving grace.

“It’s quite the adjustment to teach both the students virtually and face-to-face, but obviously I’d rather protect myself and have this vaccine, than to potentially be exposed to more things,” Molly Naylor, a teacher at McClintock Middle School said.

Those who say their communities are still hesitant about the legitimacy of the vaccine are reassuring folks to get the shot and help stop the spread.

“I was frightful at one point, but I said Lord just give me the strength,” educator Georgia Styles said.

“I can go back to my community and say it went well,” educator Thomas Turner Jr. added. “There’s no issue, and we all need to get this done.”