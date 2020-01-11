Marion woman charged with abuse of vulnerable adult speaks out

MARION, SC (WBTW) – A Marion woman has been charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult after deputies say she struck the adult with a belt.

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office say Odette Akers, 43, was an in-home nursing aid on West Sellers Road during the time of the incident. On Oct. 13, Akers “assaulted a victim who is a vulnerable adult by striking her with a belt,” according to the warrant.

Akers was released Wednesday on bond.

On Friday evening, Akers called the News13 newsroom to defend herself. She tells News13 the allegations against her are false. She says she did not strike the victim with a belt and says the truth will be revealed at a later date.

“All I ask is that the Marion County Sheriff’s Office do a thorough investigation of the case,” Akers told News13. “That is all I need to clear my name.”

Akers says she is a former police officer in the News13 viewing area.

News13 is working to obtain the incident report in the case. Count on us for updates.