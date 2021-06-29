Mass casualty incident after deck collapse in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — At least 8 people are injured in a mass casualty incident after a deck collapsed at a townhouse in Germantown Sunday evening.

According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, a deck collapsed on the 12,400 Block of Walnut Cove Circle near Cross Ridge Dr.

A group of people was grilling on a townhouse deck when it collapsed injuring several people.

Shiera D. Goff with the Montgomery County Police Department says in a statement, “Fire and rescue is on scene now. There are eight reported patients, six transported with non-life-threatening injuries and two that have refused medical attention.”

She says MCPD will have updates shortly so stick with WDVM for the latest.