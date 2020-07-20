Massachusetts among most cooperative states when it comes to mask requirements

Nation & World News

by: Jada Furlow

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – Massachusetts residents are among the most cooperative citizens when it comes to wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a new study.

An analysis conducted by Survival at Home, a website dedicated to survival and disaster preparedness, used geotagging data on Twitter to track several mask-related hashtags over the last 30 days. The hashtags, tracked in each state, included #nomask, #burnyourmask, #nomasks, #antimask, and #iwillnotcomply. Over 150,000 tweets were analyzed.

(Photo Credit: survivalathome.com)

Top 10 states of anti-mask wearing activity:

  1. Arizona
  2. Nevada
  3. Florida
  4. Idaho
  5. Maine
  6. Missouri
  7. Wyoming
  8. South Carolina
  9. Ohio
  10. Montana

Early March, Governor Baker ordered all non-essential businesses to pause operations while the Department of Public Health issued a stay-at-home advisory. Residents were advised to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel for two weeks. Over time, the advisory was extended and businesses were required to shut down due to a global increase of COVID-19 cases.

In May, Baker issued a mandatory order to wear face masks or cloth face coverings in public places where social distancing is not possible.

Massachusetts surpassed more than 100,000 cases of COVID-19 since March. According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, Hampden County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in western Massachusetts. The county currently has a total of 7,120 cases and 681 COVID-19 related deaths.

Photo Credit: Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES