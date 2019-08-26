Mayor Whaley speaks as Oregon District benefit concert kicks off

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Mayor Nan Whaley delivered a few words as thousands await the start of Gem City Shine, hosted by Dave Chappelle.

“I’m just really excited that so many people are coming downtown today, it’s a beautiful day, we have a lot of events going on and certainly, people are anxious and excited to see what Dave Chappelle has in store,” she said.

She adds that she is excited to see the community come together and raise some money for the victims of the shooting and their families.

Whaley also commended the work of the area’s first responders, who have been through a lot themselves in the past few months. They were quick to act during the tornado outbreak, then again in the aftermath of the shooting, and now are hard at work keeping everyone safe at the benefit.

“We like to build community and this is about building community, and that’s an honor to do as a city. There’s no taxpayer dollars being spent on this. The Chamber of Commerce and I raised the dollars for the security, so it’s not a burden on the city at all,” she added, saying how grateful she is for Chappelle’s curiosity.

Gem City Shine is set to begin at 4 pm. So far, Dave Chappelle has been spotted downtown, Kanye West held his Sunday Service at RiverScape MetroPark, and both Stevie Wonder and Lady Gaga were seen doing their soundcheck on stage.

Rumors continue to swirl about who else may take the stage during the benefit concert.

People with knowledge of rehearsals and the set list say Bradley Cooper and John Mayer are also in town, according to 2 NEWS Anchor Brooke Moore.