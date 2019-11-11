McCaffrey stopped just shy of end zone, Packers beat Panthers in snow 24-16

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (AP) –Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey was ruled just short of a snow-covered end zone on the game’s final play and the Green Bay Packers held on to beat Panthers 24-16.
Aaron Rodgers and Co. improved to 8-2 with the home victory, helped by Aaron Jones’ three TDs.
The Panthers dropped to 5-4.
They had a chance to force overtime, with Kyle Allen leading them down the field thanks to some of his career-high 307 yards passing.
But McCaffrey couldn’t quite get the ball in for a score — according to both the original call on the field and a replay review.
This is a breaking news alert and will be updated