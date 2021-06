CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – A Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office detention officer was seriously injured during an altercation with an inmate early Saturday morning, the MCSO confirms.

A female officer was transported to the hospital after being stabbed by the inmate inside the detention center.

Medic says they responded to an incident at the detention center around 5:30 a.m. and someone was transported with life-threatening injuries.

More details will be provided when available.