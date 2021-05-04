Mecklenburg County jail employee stabbed several times by inmate

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A detention center employee was injured in an attack by an inmate Sunday, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office says.

Officials say on Sunday, May 2, a sergeant suffered injuries following an incident with 30-year old Sherrod Davidson.

Around 8:30 p.m., Sgt. G. Anthony was stabbed three times with a “homemade weapon” by Davidson.

Sgt. Anthony was taken to Presbyterian Hospital to receive treatment for his injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

“It deeply concerns me when the staff working in our detention centers encounter such acts of violence. Our detention professionals do a tremendous job of maintaining the safety of those detained and working inside our facilities,” Sheriff Garry McFadden said. “Every day they are met with challenges and their courage and efforts often go unnoticed. The MCSO Investigative Unit will thoroughly investigate the incident and expects to seek criminal charges against the resident responsible for the assault.”